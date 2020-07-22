Seat belt question for 97 GT convertible. (Resolved)

Hello all,

New to the forum here. I was driving my 97 GT convertible several weeks ago, and both rear seat belt retractors locked up after I parked my car. Totally stuck and won’t budge. I’ve searched online to find replacements but I only seem to find 99-04 rear seat convertible sets. Would those work or would it be better to look for a set from a 94-98? I’ve also heard that the retractors can be sent out to be repaired. Just seeing if any of you have had this issue and what you did to resolve it.



Ben