Self project! 1995 5.0 Cylinder Heads

How’s it going mustang fam ?

I was wondering which cylinder heads will fit best on my ‘95 5.0 automatic.

i was thinking aluminum heads but which ones? I’m not trying to race my car but I want to add some more power.

when I do order the heads I end up choosing, do I just bolt back on ? I been researching and studying my engine for Almost a year ! Now that I’m working on this engine. I’m very surprised on how much information I gathered up. Here’s some pics so you guys can see/judge/talk about my work. Thank you guys in advance !!