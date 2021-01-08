Self project! 1995 5.0 Cylinder Heads

How’s it going mustang fam ?
I was wondering which cylinder heads will fit best on my ‘95 5.0 automatic.
i was thinking aluminum heads but which ones? I’m not trying to race my car but I want to add some more power.
when I do order the heads I end up choosing, do I just bolt back on ? I been researching and studying my engine for Almost a year ! Now that I’m working on this engine. I’m very surprised on how much information I gathered up. Here’s some pics so you guys can see/judge/talk about my work. Thank you guys in advance !!
 

All of my stuff is pretty well organized and labeled . Hopefully by the end of this I can help others work on there Pony :) 100
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
I moved this to the 79-95 forums so you will get some opinions on your head choice, you can also use this as a 'progress thread' to document your progress and ask questions as you hit those bumps that can rise when working on our cars,
Welcome to stangnet
 
