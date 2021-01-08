Self project! 1995 5.0 Cylinder Heads

Project5.0
New Member
-
- Jan 7, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 23
How’s it going mustang fam ?
I was wondering which cylinder heads will fit best on my ‘95 5.0 automatic.
i was thinking aluminum heads but which ones? I’m not trying to race my car but I want to add some more power.
when I do order the heads I end up choosing, do I just bolt back on ? I been researching and studying my engine for Almost a year ! Now that I’m working on this engine. I’m very surprised on how much information I gathered up. Here’s some pics so you guys can see/judge/talk about my work. Thank you guys in advance !!
I was wondering which cylinder heads will fit best on my ‘95 5.0 automatic.
i was thinking aluminum heads but which ones? I’m not trying to race my car but I want to add some more power.
when I do order the heads I end up choosing, do I just bolt back on ? I been researching and studying my engine for Almost a year ! Now that I’m working on this engine. I’m very surprised on how much information I gathered up. Here’s some pics so you guys can see/judge/talk about my work. Thank you guys in advance !!