Selling Advice - Major Rework - 2001 5 spd Coupe

Hi, I'm ED; Need Advice on how to best sell. I've probably spent about $175 $200 a month on repairs on my 2001 5sp Mustang Coupe between 1/2018 and 4/2019; Car is worth more for parts; yet it is probably close to running with minimal repairs. Every Repair was done - absolutely truthful.



Sad part: It still needs a replacement emissions cannister and a new cylinder gasket to address an oil leak; and A/C blows at multi level only (no choices - fixed) NEED $795 MIN, THOUGHTS APPRECIATED!



New Clutch, 4 new Cats, New plug wires, coils, cap and plus twice, 2 front left O2 sensors, Passenger side power window and lock motor/actuator (last 5/2019 when drivers side exhaust manifold replaced), 0n 7/31 A/C Compressor - Power Steering Unit and part of Tensioner, 10/19 New Fuel Pump, 4/11/20 New Radiator & Fan Assembly. Add 4 new tires with average of 2,000 miles. Alternator replaced in 2015; Battery less than 2 yrs old.



Welch House Lane in Katy Texas



Body Fair (no rust but sun has faded paint severely in some parts' also a few dents on drivers side, included a cracked rear taillight and a recnt rock hit on windshield. CANNOT AFFORD to keep repairing. Mechanically, this could be a reliable car for 1 to 4 years with minimal future repairs. Thanks, ED