Should I mod the 302 or run the 390?

What's up, Stangnet folks? I'm hoping to get some opinions here, help me make a good decision! I'm in the never-ending process of restoring a 1969 Mustang GT Sportsroof for my son. As it stands right now, we have a 302 that runs well, with the following add-ons; Performer 4-barrel aluminum intake, Holley Sniper, WC T5 5-speed tranny into a 9" w/ 3.0 rear gears. The boy wants more power (no surprise!), so the plan for the next phase was to go with AFR Renegade 165 heads or Trick Flow 11R 170 heads, and a roller cam & link-bar lifters. That should put us in the 370-400 hp range, I think.

But now, we have another option. My father just gave my son the 390 FE that he built 10 years ago for a Torino GT that is now off the project list. So the engine has sat on the stand for a decade, having only been run on the stand. All rebuilt, but all stock. Has all accessories, new flywheel, clutch, pressure plate & bellhousing, and the full exhaust.He's tired of it taking up space that he needs for other projects, so he gave it to his little gearhead grandson. The 390 has a reputation for being a torque monster, but not a really strong candidate for hp. And is aparrently a gas-hog, to boot. Now, I have no personal experience in a Mustang w/ a 390, so I'm only aware of reputations. It's heavier, so we'd want to go with aluminum intake & heads (which would make it roughly the same weight as a 351, as I understand). And, although it's not the most important consideration, I'm not sure what the mpg difference would be between the stock 302/EFI, the updated 302/EFI, the stock 390/EFI, and the updated 390/EFI.

So, the question. Should we 1.) Continue with the 302 build & store the 390 away to maybe make into a stroker someday, 2.) swap mounts, radiator, crossmember, etc. and run the 390 as is, w/ iron heads & intake, or 3.) keep driving the 302 and upgrade the 390 (heads, cam & intake), then do the swap? And if you favor option #3, do you have a favorite combo of HCI for the FE? Trick Flow, Edelbrock, BBM? If it were you, what would you do?
 

