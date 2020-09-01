Side Exhaust Options

Things are always a hassle. The front bars for the axle sounded like a good way to strengthen it. However, they don't clear the tail pipes, not by a long shot. So I guess they will have to come off for now. I drove around with dumps on the car for over a decade, and I am not going back to that. I got tired of sitting at red lights and getting high on my own supply.



I'll have to go to a bigger exhaust when I get a new engine anyway. Any ideas for side exit exhaust with subframe connectors. Cutting the ones in there out is a huge hassle. Although I imagine that if I do 12 point cage, they will no longer be necessary anyway.



Kurt