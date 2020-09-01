Side Exhaust Options

Things are always a hassle. The front bars for the axle sounded like a good way to strengthen it. However, they don't clear the tail pipes, not by a long shot. So I guess they will have to come off for now. I drove around with dumps on the car for over a decade, and I am not going back to that. I got tired of sitting at red lights and getting high on my own supply.

I'll have to go to a bigger exhaust when I get a new engine anyway. Any ideas for side exit exhaust with subframe connectors. Cutting the ones in there out is a huge hassle. Although I imagine that if I do 12 point cage, they will no longer be necessary anyway.

There is a sn95 model with side exhaust, can't remember maybe a s351, the muffler has an outlet on the same end as the inlet, may not work for you. @95steedamustang may know.
Found spin tech for roush and JBA also
 
I'm more looking for creative ways around the subframe connectors. There were SVO Mustang side skirts that had side exhaust. Long since out of production. I am sure I will have to do a custom made exhaust, because I will be stepping up to to 3" or 3.5" exhuast pipes.

