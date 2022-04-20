Sn95 Front GT calipers vs Cobra calipers question

I’m looking into rims and I’m curious what the differences are between cobra calipers and gt/v6 front calipers.

I want to buy a pair of xxr 521’s, I know they clear cobra calipers so would that mean they’d clear GT/v6 brakes as well?

I know the crossbar on the GT brakes stick out past the mounting point of the wheel and rotor and am worried about the brakes grinding against the back of the spokes. Do the cobra calipers stick out just as much as the GT/v6’s?