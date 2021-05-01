Hi, Don here (SoFlo5-0). Glad to be a new member of this forum. I picked up a 1991 Titanium Frost LX coupe last year because I wanted a car to tinker with on the weekends and, well, I missed driving Mustangs. I've owned a 1966 Fastback (swapped in a 351W), a '74 Mustang II 'Mach I' (no, I'm not proud of that...), a 1979 Turbo Coupe, a 2017 GT and a 2019 10 spd GT which I traded for a Ranger pickup truck 2 years ago (long story).



Of course, because I've modified EVERY car I've ever owned, my plan for just driving the LX around and acknowledging the 'thumbs-up' of discerning car aficionados was doomed to failure.

I'm sure many of you are like me in that I can't enjoy a car unless I 'put my stink on it', as my son likes to say. As cool as the stock LX was - it wasn't MINE. I had zero sweat, $$$, and bleeding knuckles invested in the car so it felt like a rental. Like something I'd borrowed.I thought making a few superficial mods would do the trick, but it soon became apparent that I needed to do something drastic to 'Make It Mine'. So, promises to my wife that I wasn't gonna mod this car notwithstanding, I stripped out the rear diff, all the suspension, and pulled the 5.0 engine and T-5.I'm going to start assembly of my 347 stroker (thanks to the fine folks at FordStrokers.com) as soon as the block gets out of the machine shop. I'll be updating this page with pics as the process goes forward. I'll probably have more questions than those that I'll be able to answer, but feel free to offer tips and advice and ask about anything you're curious about.