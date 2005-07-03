Southside machine lower control arm Q.

im gonna be putting some ssm lower control arms ( not lift bars; they look like the MM lowers) and granatelli double adj uppers next week....just wondering if any of you guys run the southside lowers or know if they would lower the car a bit more, which i really dont want...how do you guys like them? thanks guys
 

I installed them about 3 or so months ago, I have not been driving it much as its not a daily and I have been busy. GET the trq. box rein. the solid bushings in the SSM bars will tear up the stock one. Mine realy dont make much noise while driving around but when I went to the track (it was a total problem fest for me running on 6cyl, and loosing a lug for my welds so I ran on street tires), they made a buttload of noise when launching. I thought I broke something the first time and let out of the throt. Then I rememberd I installed the bars and the noise stoped after I got back into the throt.

The directions say you can adj. the pinion angle (at time of install, getting adj. uppers will also allow you to adust the angle after install). I just installed mine with the pin snug (touching) the rear flange and looked at the angle with the susp. loaded and with the angle finder it was within spec (like 4.5-5.5* total) so I drilled the bolt holes and tightend them.

IF you dont have any of the ins. I have my SSM bars instructions scaned into my computer and have emailed them out before to a member who bought them used and did not get the ins.
 
I bought the peices of steel (there is a rein. that is just a plate, mine are 3 piece welded boxes with a top plate that bolts threw the floor), I was going to buy a set of ricks rein. but at WFC 2yrs ago I got a set of UPR ones and a Driveshaft safty loop for $45 TOTAL. On our cars (94-95) the opening has to be cut larger for the box peices to fit. I cut releifs and rolled the metal back enough to get the boxes in and rolled it back. after install. You realy cannot weld too much of the rein. on the underside as space is tight, and the e-brake is also close as it has to be moved out of the way. I just have my top plate bolted in right now but do plan on welding it in later on. However, it is 100% better than stock and it is very snug,bolts tight as far as fitment and align. goes.

FWIW I painted my rein. boxes before install to help stop any rust.
 
what torque box reinforcement plates are do you guys reccomend? i guess the uprs didint quite actually fit right? i want something that would fit....are the stockers bolted on? can i just reinforce those by welding them? so for the super noob questions, i dont know anything about the tq boxes...thanks guys and sorry
 
bringin it back

so i want to take off my ssm rear lca's. it looks like i need to take a die grinder to remove the bracket at the axleside? or can i leave it on? im going with MM rear lca's
 
