Southside machine lower control arm Q.

I bought the peices of steel (there is a rein. that is just a plate, mine are 3 piece welded boxes with a top plate that bolts threw the floor), I was going to buy a set of ricks rein. but at WFC 2yrs ago I got a set of UPR ones and a Driveshaft safty loop for $45 TOTAL. On our cars (94-95) the opening has to be cut larger for the box peices to fit. I cut releifs and rolled the metal back enough to get the boxes in and rolled it back. after install. You realy cannot weld too much of the rein. on the underside as space is tight, and the e-brake is also close as it has to be moved out of the way. I just have my top plate bolted in right now but do plan on welding it in later on. However, it is 100% better than stock and it is very snug,bolts tight as far as fitment and align. goes.
FWIW I painted my rein. boxes before install to help stop any rust.