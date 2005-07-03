Southside machine lower control arm Q.

I installed them about 3 or so months ago, I have not been driving it much as its not a daily and I have been busy. GET the trq. box rein. the solid bushings in the SSM bars will tear up the stock one. Mine realy dont make much noise while driving around but when I went to the track (it was a total problem fest for me running on 6cyl, and loosing a lug for my welds so I ran on street tires), they made a buttload of noise when launching. I thought I broke something the first time and let out of the throt. Then I rememberd I installed the bars and the noise stoped after I got back into the throt.



The directions say you can adj. the pinion angle (at time of install, getting adj. uppers will also allow you to adust the angle after install). I just installed mine with the pin snug (touching) the rear flange and looked at the angle with the susp. loaded and with the angle finder it was within spec (like 4.5-5.5* total) so I drilled the bolt holes and tightend them.



IF you dont have any of the ins. I have my SSM bars instructions scaned into my computer and have emailed them out before to a member who bought them used and did not get the ins.