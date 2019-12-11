Speedometer doesn’t work 4.6 swapped

P

Petericaza

Member
Dec 3, 2019
56
1
6
47
San jose
my speedometer doesn’t work but every other gauge does on my 99gt cluster my car was a 2004 v6 swapped with a 99gt everything I don’t know how to fix this speedometer problem my obd2 read the car is going 17 kph max even when we are on the highway
 

  • Sponsors(?)


tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
167
18
28
36
US
Have you checked the speed sensor as 08GT500 suggested? The fact that OBD doesn't have the speed means the ECU doesn't either.
 
S

Sluggie24

Active Member
Apr 8, 2017
120
19
28
45
Is it an automatic trans? If so 99-03 read vehicle speed differently than 04 did due to a change in the transmission.
 
tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
167
18
28
36
US
You said "my obd2 read the car is going 17 kph max even when we are on the highway", which is about 10 MPH, the lowest reading on the speedo.

Did I misread that, and OBD is showing the correct speed? If this is the case, check the sending unit on the transmission.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Onesick99GT
tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
167
18
28
36
US
It may be that the speedo should move, but that is also right at the bottom of the speedo (mine starts at 10mph), and they aren't 100% accurate. Could be that it's just low enough not to actually show on the speedo.

In any event, the PCM controls the speedo; if it thinks you're only doing 17 kph at highway speeds, something between it and the speed sensor is off.

I do believe the speed sensor is on the driver's side, but it should be the only electrical connection on the tail of the trans; on my T45. You might confirm it's even the right type (if the trans is 98 or older it wouldn't be for instance).
 
P

Petericaza

Member
Dec 3, 2019
56
1
6
47
San jose
I’m not sure what trans I have that’s the problem I know the 98 and older have some type of cable
tsemmett said:
It may be that the speedo should move, but that is also right at the bottom of the speedo (mine starts at 10mph), and they aren't 100% accurate. Could be that it's just low enough not to actually show on the speedo.

In any event, the PCM controls the speedo; if it thinks you're only doing 17 kph at highway speeds, something between it and the speed sensor is off.

I do believe the speed sensor is on the driver's side, but it should be the only electrical connection on the tail of the trans; on my T45. You might confirm it's even the right type (if the trans is 98 or older it wouldn't be for instance).
Click to expand...
right I will check that is that is there any reals ya to tell if it’s the sensor or a wiring issue or do I just replace it
 
tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
167
18
28
36
US
The 96-98s still have an electronic sending unit, the difference is it's driven by a gear in the transmission, where the newer ones uses hall effect sensor/toothed wheel.

I'd probably ID The trans first; there should be a metal tag on the transmission with the model and part numbers. Check this for more: Identify Transmission Code
 
P

Petericaza

Member
Dec 3, 2019
56
1
6
47
San jose
tsemmett said:
The 96-98s still have an electronic sending unit, the difference is it's driven by a gear in the transmission, where the newer ones uses hall effect sensor/toothed wheel.

I'd probably ID The trans first; there should be a metal tag on the transmission with the model and part numbers. Check this for more: Identify Transmission Code
Click to expand...
If I have a 96-98 transmission would I have to get a 96-98 gauge cluster and have it reflashed ? Or...
 
tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
167
18
28
36
US
A 96-98 cluster is not PCM controlled, so it's not quite that simple. Find out what tranny you have first and let's go from there; it could be something much simpler. ;)
 
P

Petericaza

Member
Dec 3, 2019
56
1
6
47
San jose
I could not find the tag for the transmission however I did the next best thing a visual inspection and it looks like it’s a t45 transmission down there
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,535
453
164
Houston Texas
For the 1999-2004 model year the output of the transmission OSS speed sensor goes directly to the PCM and only the PCM. The PCM de-codes the speed and the TELLS the cluster what speed to display via SCP data packets.

Soooooooooooooo if you want to trouble shoot this, the process begins with finding out IF the PCM "knows" the correct speed.

IF the PCM has an incorrect speed THEN the problem is between the OSS sensor and the PCM or in the PCM programming.

Otherwise the problem is in the cluster itself or in the data communication between the PCM and the cluster. OBTW, if the cluster displays the correct mileage and the rest of the cluster works, IMO it's reasonable to assume that the cluster to PCM data packets are working.

Here's some information on how to trouble shoot and/or repair a cluster. However, I recommend having the cluster professionally repaired if needed. The fee is not really that high and the guys that do this sort of work on a regular basis will be more accurate. I have had great luck using united speedometer and electrical.

My odometer goes on and off?

My odometer goes on and off? - Ford Mustang Forum

My odometer goes on and off? V6 Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com

Here's also a case where a powerful ODB2 scanner with bi-directional capabilities can provide a ton of useful information. The ODB2 below can also talk directly to the cluster to "learn" what the cluster believes it's view of the world is.

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB
www.stangnet.com

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

While working on your car have you ever wanted: to find an ODB2 operational PID value (say fuel pressure or MAF)? How about graph a PID value over time? Or compare multiple PID's over time? Access a bi-directional PCM control such as test a...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

NOTE2. Mustangs older than 1999 use a VSS style transmission sender. The VSS sensor output is NOT compatible to an OSS sensor. The signal is different. The wiring to a VSS sensor is also different. If someone has mixed/matched parts from a 1998 and older Mustang with a 1999 Plus Mustang this could explain some of the problems. The type of speed sensor used in your application is easy to see. A VSS sensor is driven via a worm gear. Where as an OSS is a non contact sensor similar to the ABS tone ring.
 
Last edited:
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,535
453
164
Houston Texas
Re-post of information in another thread to keep all of the speedometer related trouble shooting together.

As stated in other posts, IF the speed is incorrect at the PCM, THEN it will be incorrect at the cluster. Since the PCM speed is obviously wrong, the focus should switch to:
  • The transmission speed sensor
  • the wiring between the speed sensor and the PCM
I have answered tons of posts over the years from people that have mixed/match various parts from different model years "assuming" that all Mustangs are the same (it bolts up fine so it must be OK). One of the frequent threads that come up is when someone swaps a transmission with a VSS sensor into an application that is expecting an OSS sensor.

The T45 does support both an OSS sensor or VSS sensor depending upon which tail shaft was used. You need to find out WHICH speed sensor you have. IMO one way to do this is by removing the speed sensor and looking down into the hole. IF you see a worm gear, then the sensor is a VSS style. If you see reluctor wheel teeth, then it's an OSS style. Here's is some more information to help you to understand the difference.

T-45 Tail Shaft Swap
T-45 Tail Shaft Swap - Ford Mustang Forum
T-45 Tail Shaft Swap 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com

The next set of trouble shooting depends upon WHICH sensor is in the transmission.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P 03 gt auto speedometer acting wonky SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A 1998 mustang gt 18" staggered wheels/3.73 gear combo speedometer calibration help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Onesick99GT Low rpm stalling fix 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Onesick99GT Speedometer Not Working Fix SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
D ‘01 Cobra Speedo off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
03 gt auto speedometer acting wonky
1998 mustang gt 18" staggered wheels/3.73 gear combo speedometer calibration help!
Low rpm stalling fix
Speedometer Not Working Fix
‘01 Cobra Speedo off
Top Bottom