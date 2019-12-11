Speedometer doesn’t work 4.6 swapped

My odometer goes on and off? - Ford Mustang Forum My odometer goes on and off? V6 Tech

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB While working on your car have you ever wanted: to find an ODB2 operational PID value (say fuel pressure or MAF)? How about graph a PID value over time? Or compare multiple PID's over time? Access a bi-directional PCM control such as test a...

For the 1999-2004 model year the output of the transmission OSS speed sensor goes directly to the PCM and only the PCM. The PCM de-codes the speed and the TELLS the cluster what speed to display via SCP data packets.Soooooooooooooo if you want to trouble shoot this, the process begins with finding out IF the PCM "knows" the correct speed.IF the PCM has an incorrect speed THEN the problem is between the OSS sensor and the PCM or in the PCM programming.Otherwise the problem is in the cluster itself or in the data communication between the PCM and the cluster. OBTW, if the cluster displays the correct mileage and the rest of the cluster works, IMO it's reasonable to assume that the cluster to PCM data packets are working.Here's some information on how to trouble shoot and/or repair a cluster. However, I recommend having the cluster professionally repaired if needed. The fee is not really that high and the guys that do this sort of work on a regular basis will be more accurate. I have had great luck using united speedometer and electrical.Here's also a case where a powerful ODB2 scanner with bi-directional capabilities can provide a ton of useful information. The ODB2 below can also talk directly to the cluster to "learn" what the cluster believes it's view of the world is.NOTE2. Mustangs older than 1999 use a VSS style transmission sender. The VSS sensor output is NOT compatible to an OSS sensor. The signal is different. The wiring to a VSS sensor is also different. If someone has mixed/matched parts from a 1998 and older Mustang with a 1999 Plus Mustang this could explain some of the problems. The type of speed sensor used in your application is easy to see. A VSS sensor is driven via a worm gear. Where as an OSS is a non contact sensor similar to the ABS tone ring.