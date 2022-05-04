spo2 repin or not?

So the spo2 harness was torn and ruined by the previous owner of my 89... I'm buying a new one that may or may not have to be re pinned and need guidance.
link to new harness: https://lmr.com/item/LRS-8793XSHM/Mustang-O2-Sensor-Harness-Manual-Transmission-87-93
the car has a t-5 manual transmission, 5.0
the ecu in the car is a X3Z as the car has a cobra intake and 24# injectors (not sure what MAF, but it runs just fine), to my understanding this is a 1993 cobra ecu
The harness says to repin for 1989 mustangs, but the ecu is a x3z so would I still repin the harness?
