spo2 repin or not?

So the spo2 harness was torn and ruined by the previous owner of my 89... I'm buying a new one that may or may not have to be re pinned and need guidance.
link to new harness: https://lmr.com/item/LRS-8793XSHM/Mustang-O2-Sensor-Harness-Manual-Transmission-87-93

the car has a t-5 manual transmission, 5.0
the ecu in the car is a X3Z as the car has a cobra intake and 24# injectors (not sure what MAF, but it runs just fine), to my understanding this is a 1993 cobra ecu

The harness says to repin for 1989 mustangs, but the ecu is a x3z so would I still repin the harness?
 

edit: the instruction manual has two different directions for repinning, attached below
One for 89-90 and another for 91-93.
The car is an 89 but has a x3z ecu so would I pin for 91-93 or 89-90?
also sorry i mean o2 sensors not spo2, working in medical field confuses me
 

