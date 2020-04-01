Xkuzme1
Member
-
- Sep 21, 2019
-
- 42
-
- 15
-
- 18
-
- 44
Hey guys.
My car has been giving me a lot of trouble starting lately. Today I pulled the SPOUT chip and it started right up. I drove it a few miles and I could tell the timing wasn’t correct, as I had it set manually at 10°. Made a small adjustment at roughly 11° and drove it home. It it was much better. Adjusted the timing again to maybe 12 degrees and took it for a drive. It was darn near driving like normal.
Honestly because of my car setup, in not really sure if I need to put the spout chip back in. It is running great, I can see no reason to pay to fix a computer or ecc that seems to offer no benefit.
Is there any reason that I should try to put the spout back in? Car has no safety features whatsoever. It’s a 350hp 2000 pound go cart.
If I do decide to leave it like it is and basically keep it old school, what would the best timing to leave it at?
thanks y’all, be safe.
x
quiptment
1993 Mustang 5.0 donor car turned into an AC Coba kit car.
My car has been giving me a lot of trouble starting lately. Today I pulled the SPOUT chip and it started right up. I drove it a few miles and I could tell the timing wasn’t correct, as I had it set manually at 10°. Made a small adjustment at roughly 11° and drove it home. It it was much better. Adjusted the timing again to maybe 12 degrees and took it for a drive. It was darn near driving like normal.
Honestly because of my car setup, in not really sure if I need to put the spout chip back in. It is running great, I can see no reason to pay to fix a computer or ecc that seems to offer no benefit.
Is there any reason that I should try to put the spout back in? Car has no safety features whatsoever. It’s a 350hp 2000 pound go cart.
If I do decide to leave it like it is and basically keep it old school, what would the best timing to leave it at?
thanks y’all, be safe.
x
quiptment
1993 Mustang 5.0 donor car turned into an AC Coba kit car.
- GT-40 Long Block
- Edelbrock victor jr
- Balanced and blueprinted
Fly cut pistons
- Compcams 1.7 roller rockers
- Compcams 1pc hardened pushrods
- 130 amp alternator
- King cobra clutch
- X-303 cam (286 degrees @ .050)
- MSD distributor