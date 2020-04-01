GT-40 Long Block

Edelbrock victor jr

Balanced and blueprinted

Fly cut pistons

Fly cut pistons Compcams 1.7 roller rockers

Compcams 1pc hardened pushrods

130 amp alternator

King cobra clutch

X-303 cam (286 degrees @ .050)

MSD distributor

Hey guys.My car has been giving me a lot of trouble starting lately. Today I pulled the SPOUT chip and it started right up. I drove it a few miles and I could tell the timing wasn’t correct, as I had it set manually at 10°. Made a small adjustment at roughly 11° and drove it home. It it was much better. Adjusted the timing again to maybe 12 degrees and took it for a drive. It was darn near driving like normal.Honestly because of my car setup, in not really sure if I need to put the spout chip back in. It is running great, I can see no reason to pay to fix a computer or ecc that seems to offer no benefit.Is there any reason that I should try to put the spout back in? Car has no safety features whatsoever. It’s a 350hp 2000 pound go cart.If I do decide to leave it like it is and basically keep it old school, what would the best timing to leave it at?thanks y’all, be safe.quiptment1993 Mustang 5.0 donor car turned into an AC Coba kit car.