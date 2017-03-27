Stangnet Stickers - Available Now, Inquire Within

dragnazz5.0

dragnazz5.0

Nov 19, 2005
I'm no help but I have one on mine from the original run of stickers that were made. I think Chris is/was the owner of stangnet back then
 
Red_LX

Red_LX

Mod Dude
Nov 29, 1999
Mike Raburn has always been the owner of Stangnet. They did a bunch of decals and shirts back in the early 2000's when this place was a lot more active, don't know if they still do. I had some decals at one point but now I don't know where any of them would even be since I've moved 3 or 4 times.
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
Ok Noobz, think you can get some new stickers before my blue car is done? You have plenty of time obviously.....:nonono:
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
Ok, so I just got word from the boss...

This is how he's going to handle Stangnet sticker requests:

Send and email to [email protected] with - Name, Address, and sticker color (black or red).

If for some reason, yours doesn't arrive after say... 2 weeks (I'll check on this part) then send "Me" a Private Message. Please don't send status requests to the email address, only initial requests.


karthief said:
I put a Stangnet sticker on my Ford Tow Truck and gained 23 RWHP and 10 miles per gallon!
Your results may vary. :O_o:
 
74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
I put one of the red ones on my Mustang II... It increased the exhaust noise by five decibels.
 
