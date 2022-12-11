Drivetrain T5 5th gear options

Hey all -

Any of you guys swapped the OE 5th (.68) with either the .73 used in the 2005+ v6 T5's or the GM .72? I'm having a hard time digging up the spline/countershaft gears (like via a spec sheet or someone that has actually done it). The gap between 4th-5th is too wide for my liking w/ a 1.00-.68 and it would be much more useful if .72-.73 was an option.

Thanks!
 

