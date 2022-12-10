slipkid269
* Be aware this is not a Mustang. It's a '89 H.O. and T5 swapped into a '63 Falcon.
Found this behind the engine! It does NOT match the 89 ho block though! Matches a 92? And a World Class at that! I am pretty sure all I have learned points to this being a 92 Tremec World Class. Do you agree?
I need a verification from someone who knows, I am considering tearing it apart myself and going through it, not because it's bad but because it's out.
The tail housing number is 13-52-0660-939 (this number was not made until '92?)
Here is the tag from the case and written here for clarification.
The numbers on the case agree with an 1989 Mustang GT Manual. Dates stamped in the case, the round date stamps, have 92 in the middle.
E9ZR refers to a '89 GT manual and is repeated on the tag. This is confusing. The number on the tail housing wasn't made until 92!
It totally looks like a World Class and I will treat it as such till told otherwise by someone in the know. I don't think I can post an outside image of one so duck duck go is your friend if you wanna take a look at one just click HERE.
More pics of mine can be seen in my build thread HERE.
