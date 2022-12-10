Drivetrain T5 / World Class Identification

slipkid269

slipkid269

Active Member
Jun 24, 2021
106
36
38
* Be aware this is not a Mustang. It's a '89 H.O. and T5 swapped into a '63 Falcon.

Found this behind the engine! It does NOT match the 89 ho block though! Matches a 92? And a World Class at that! I am pretty sure all I have learned points to this being a 92 Tremec World Class. Do you agree?
I need a verification from someone who knows, I am considering tearing it apart myself and going through it, not because it's bad but because it's out.
The tail housing number is 13-52-0660-939 (this number was not made until '92?)
Here is the tag from the case and written here for clarification.

(upside down triangle starts this line) E9ZR 7003-A
13-52--204 12482 K1923

tag.JPG


The numbers on the case agree with an 1989 Mustang GT Manual. Dates stamped in the case, the round date stamps, have 92 in the middle.
E9ZR refers to a '89 GT manual and is repeated on the tag. This is confusing. The number on the tail housing wasn't made until 92!
It totally looks like a World Class and I will treat it as such till told otherwise by someone in the know. I don't think I can post an outside image of one so duck duck go is your friend if you wanna take a look at one just click HERE.
More pics of mine can be seen in my build thread HERE.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Newbie here>
Replies
1
Views
353
Fox Engine Swaparoo
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
2Blue2
Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II
Replies
104
Views
12K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
extra_stout
E
D
66 Mustang, New T5 conversion engage/disengagement ISSUE! HELP!
Replies
5
Views
3K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
R
  • Locked
SOLD 1964 Weber Carbureted 289 Hipo $10k Firm
Replies
1
Views
6K
Engine and Power Adder
Robert Campbell
R
RMHC of Tulsa
  • Locked
Expired 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Gt 5.0 - Car Raffle
Replies
0
Views
924
Other Classifieds
RMHC of Tulsa
RMHC of Tulsa
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu