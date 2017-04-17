Temp Gauge Normal? Where's Yours?

I know my temperature gauge is Reading in the normal position, so to speak. But I don't really know where normal is. I remember my Ford truck years ago sat between the "N-O".
My 95 3.8 V6.
I took out time today and flush the cooling system out completely, there was a new water pump put on it and I put a new thermostat in it.
So I technically need a radiator maybe? Could it be plugged up a little.
Just curious to see if this work everybody else is temperature gauge sits around?
I flushed it until the water came clear out of the motor and the radiator. Honestly seems like going up hills and stuff. It's one that starts to run hotter. But never goes beyond what showed.
The second photo down is where the fan finally kicks on.
The first photo is where the fan shuts off. And that's about where it stays
Side note....there's a 195 stat in it. Maybe a,180 should be put in?
