Temp Gauge Normal? Where's Yours?

My temp gauge does the same as yours i had engine issues not related to to gauge and wound up swapping in a used v6 that was less miles being this engine was already swapped once and the car has 300k miles but when doing that basically everything was changed all the sensors and i bought a whole new cooling system new hoses new water pump new thermostat and radiator and condenser.. Before changing the engine the temp gauge set like yours ive attached a few files one is the guage with the car off showing it is sitting right so i dont think its been moved and the one with a yellow arrows is where it sits the one with a green arrows is where it should be sitting. My ect is 198-210 which is withing standard i believe which means it should be sitting where the green arrow is.. However i have a theory which i will be testing, i believe it to potentially be my fan thou it turns on and works but before it overheated with ac on (this is with the old engine) and i believe something with fan may be faulty causing it to sit higher i guess saying somethings wrong



Tldr i think it might be a faulty ac relay fan thingy thats on the fan assembly and the fan doesnt spin on all the stages