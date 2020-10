Temp Gauge Normal? Where's Yours?

karthief said: Get the radiator checked out, can't hurt the wallet much for some peace of mind, my cap is 16 lbs.

Get a cheap mechanical temp gauge and zip tie it to your wiper arm (temporarily of course) and compare it to your stock gauge. Click to expand...

I went out and bought a new radiator today, and a new thermostat and tested it. The water pump was just replaced before I bought the car. There was a lot of rust inside my rad. He must have been running water in it. I did flush it well.Nice and green now.But still goes clear up to the "A", then the fan kicks on and it only goes gown to the left side of the "M". And shuts off. No lower. Just a,large single fan.It truly climbs under acceleration.Then when sitting still. It does the same thing.My buddy is bringingover some thing that plugs into the OBD2. He said it will show him what the ECM is seeing.I dunno what that means. Like as in temperature.There's not much left.Either a bad gauge or my fan is not working right.Unless there's something else that can cause this??Side note. My overflow bottle has a long crack on the top. Like seperated about 3 inches,long. Can that cause anything like this???Nothing goes that high to spill out. Must be not a sealed unit though, because I can see a small factory hole right under the lid on it. I just noticed it today when I removed the rad.