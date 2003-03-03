The official wheel weight thread

My goal is to keep a list of wheels that mustang owners most use and like, and a record of thier weights for referance.So if you know the weight of your wheel, please list the type of wheel, brand, size and weight.Listed in alphabetical order(by type or manufacture), in ascending sizes17x9" AFS CobraR 95 chrome - 24lbs17x10.5" AFS CobraR 95 chrome - 26lbs17x9" AFS 03 Cobras chrome - 29lbs17X10" AFS 03 Cobras chrome - 27lbs17x9" BBS Spider - 21lbs18x8.5" BBS Spider18x10" BBS Spider15x3.5" Bogart drag-on fly star - 9lbs17x8" Bullitt satin - 28lbs17x8" Bullitt chrome17x9" Bullitt satin17x9" Bullitt chrome18x9" Bullitt satin18x9" Bullitt chrome - 29lbs17x8" CobraR 95 satin17x8" CobraR 95 chrome17x9" CobraR 95 satin17x9" CobraR 95 chrome17x8" Cobra 96 chrome17x8" Cobra 98 satin17x8" Cobra 99 satin - 22lbs17x8" Cobra 99 polished17x9.5" CobraR 00 satin17x9.5" CobraR 00 chrome18x9.5" CobraR 00 chrome - 29lbs18x9.5" CobraR 00 powerder coated - 27lbs17x9" Cobra 03 satin - 25.5lbs17x9" Cobra 03 chrome18x9" FR500 satin - 26lbs18x9" FR500 chrome17x8" GT 99 satin - 17lbs17x8" GT 99 chrome17x8" GT 35thaniv.17x8" MachI 03 satin - 25lbs18x9" Mille miglia MM11-2's - 25lbs18x8.5" Saleen chrome18x9" Saleen chrome18x10" Saleen chrome18x8" SSR Integral - 19.5lbs18x9" SSR Integral - 20lbs17x9" Steeda ultralights satin - 21.5lbs17x9" Steeda ultralights chrome - 24lbs18x9" Steeda ultralights satin - 22lbs18x9" Steeda ultralights chrome - 24.5lbs15x3.5" Weld draglites - 7lbs15x10" Weld draglites - 14lbs15x3.5" Weld pro-stars - 8lbs15x8" Weld pro-stars - 12lbs*all wheels are ford/oem unless specifiedIf anyone knows the weight of these or other wheels please post them and I'll add them/edit the thread.Also plz give weights of wheels, not wheels and tires.If there is a a size I'm missing please let me knowSome of these I have gotten from other threads so if there wrong tell me.I will update this as often as I can.Thanks!