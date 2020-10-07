This car was created in hell, help me thanks.

Pic for Attention!Hello All, thank you ahead of time. I have an interesting one here and it is surely beating me senseless.1994 5.0 HOStarting story, I bought the vehicle and it ran fine but turned over slowly (like 1 too many cranks as maybe not enough spark)But it had the issue or what I think was an issue how the vehicle idled at 1200....and it made a small “pop”////miss around 1700-2400 RPMs.Mind you, the vehicle has an entire MSD ignition set up, coil, distributor, 6A ignit box, an EGR delete, no cats, bbk headers, and a SCT-4 bank eliminator chip (where it surely runs better with the chip in).....I of course bought someone else’s issue.I began messing with first changing the spark plug wires and spark plugs, dual tip denso. Vehicle ran okay but still was popping/missing on the rev decline....Car still bogged at certain moments.When unplugging the MAF the vehicle ran a ton better no pops or bangs and it was ripping around.....then all of the sudden it doesn’t want to run anything other than fouling out rich. Awful fuel smell. It almost seemed too coincidental to the fact the vehicle started acting up as soon as I messed with the timing slightly and new spark plugs and wires.Interestingly, it also likes the old cap and rotor better, it does not like the new msd cap and rotor and the other one is all foul and Corroded But it likes it better 100%.In the vehicles current state it’s symptoms are tough time starting, idling, very rich smell, LOUD backfires like gunshot ones...and it will NOT Rev over 2k.It has 125psi All the way around Dry...If you have any questions or need more input but thank you everyone . Hopefully I Gave enough input.More diag things to factor in.fuel pressure from 35-45 psi. Has underdrive pulleys.