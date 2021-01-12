Fox Ticking Noise Under Hard Acceleration

9

93CalypsoConvert

Member
Nov 26, 2020
15
3
13
40
Southern Virginia
I need help trying to find out where a ticking noise is coming from. The 302 is from 1984 so it still uses a carburetor and flat tappets. The only upgrades I have on it is a light cam and an aftermarket distrubtor (previous owner installed it). The ticking is only there from 3000+ rpm. There is a possibility that it is my transmission too. Its a T5 and is in dire need of a rebuild. The ticking is not incredibly fast either. I want to hear what other people think before I start digging around. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
63
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DAVE94LIGHTNING
D
J
Need help with ticking noise on acceleration!
Replies
3
Views
774
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Josiahmartinez
J
V
A 20 year old car, with many faults!
Replies
7
Views
963
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Cobra262
C
Madness7645
NEW FOX IMPUT/ADVICE
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Madness7645
Madness7645
H
Engine 90 5.0 LX hesitation under acceleration
Replies
14
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HarshFyasko66
H
Top Bottom