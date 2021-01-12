I need help trying to find out where a ticking noise is coming from. The 302 is from 1984 so it still uses a carburetor and flat tappets. The only upgrades I have on it is a light cam and an aftermarket distrubtor (previous owner installed it). The ticking is only there from 3000+ rpm. There is a possibility that it is my transmission too. Its a T5 and is in dire need of a rebuild. The ticking is not incredibly fast either. I want to hear what other people think before I start digging around. Thanks.