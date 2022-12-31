Drivetrain Tkx install. Exhaust hanger not lining up.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
192
61
38
40
midwestern america
Nearly at the end of the tkx swap. This is what my tech is running into. Trans is mounted, needing to get the exhaust mounted to wrap it up.

this is an aod to tkx swap. It’s an aftermarket off road H pipe that was in the car before. Nothing exhaust wise has changed. It has aftermarket shorty headers. It does NOT have long tubes.

We have the stifflers mount, the spacer kit, and manual exhaust hanger.

The order is crossmember,spacer , trans mount,exhaust hanger, bushing .

The issue is when the exhaust is in the hanger it pulls the exhaust way down where it won’t mate with the headers and the backside pushes into the floorboards.

Does anyone know if mid pipes have different hangers for auto/manual ?

Anyone have experience with the tkx, stiffers set up? Maybe we have the parts out of order. Any help is appreciated.
 

