I recently a purchased a TransGo AOD Hi-Rev Governor Kit. The description where I bought it from said: "FEATURES: Hi-Rev Governor Kit, Full throttle up shifts at APPROXIMATE 5400-5900-6400-6800 RPM Selectively. Light to medium throttle automatic up shifts are still progressive/relative to throttle opening, rpm and road speed. This kit is included in AOD-HP Reprogramming Kit." After reading the Trans-Go installation instructions, there is no selectivity mentioned for "5400-5900-6400-6800 RPM" shift points, only the following statement in the instructions "If you want shifts at just above 5000 RPM then install the governor parts shown on next page." There is only one spring provided for the governor in this kit. My AOD (stock) is fairly fresh and already firmly upshifts under acceleration at 4900 rpm per the factory tach. The kit wants you to add a spring in the valve body for the 1-2 shift, but states in the instructions "This kit is intended to be installed along with or after installing the TransGo AOD Performance Shift Kit. Installing this kit without AOD kit will produce undetermined results." I bought this because I'm getting ready to do some mods (Heads/Cam/Intake) to my motor and wanted to get upshifts at 5800-6000 rpm, but installing this sounds like a good chance of screwing up my perfectly working, although low shifting, AOD. I'm currently running 3.27 gears and will be keeping them because I drive a lot on the highway (75 mph) when I take the car out. Anybody had experience with this kit?