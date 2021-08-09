Transmission case cracked: what to replace with?

1979 with a Ford crate M-6007-x302 engine, and a cracked transmission case. I'm not sure what transmission is in it but I'm thinking it might be a AODE-4r70W. I need to find another transmission or case and need help confirming:



1. Either what tranny is actually in the car now or

2. A replacement that if different than what's in it, will also work. I'm trying to sell the car so I'd rather not dump thousands into it.



*If anyone is interested I'd let it go for $3500.