Electrical Under dash plug Identification

Car is an 88GT, no standard power windows. The stock amp was removed long ago when I had a 90s “system” and I didn’t know what I was giving away, now aftermarket radio(s) sound like crap (I think they had an amp under the dash?) and have horrible reception but antenna wire seems fine? At any rate I’m thinking maybe the long light colored plug is stereo related?
Any one know what these are??
tia!!
 

