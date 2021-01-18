Update on the Stable

mikestang63

mikestang63

Aug 27, 2012
Hey Everyone and Happy New Year. Hope all is well. What a crazy year...

Anyway thought I'd give a brief update.

Did a wire tuck on Cherry. Relocated the coil. Right now in the middle of installing a full set of Autometer Phantom Gauges using the Classic Dash pod and wiring set.
1611012988073.jpeg


1611013267037.jpeg



1611013069585.jpeg


1611013311955.jpeg


Also replaced the 20 year old master cylinder and 34 year old calipers, hoses, and new pads, bearings, seals, rotors on the 86 T Top
1611013171181.jpeg

1611013198561.jpeg


1611013220025.jpeg
 
