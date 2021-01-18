Update on the Stable

Hey Everyone and Happy New Year. Hope all is well. What a crazy year...Anyway thought I'd give a brief update.Did a wire tuck on Cherry. Relocated the coil. Right now in the middle of installing a full set of Autometer Phantom Gauges using the Classic Dash pod and wiring set.Also replaced the 20 year old master cylinder and 34 year old calipers, hoses, and new pads, bearings, seals, rotors on the 86 T Top