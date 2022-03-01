Forced Induction V3si pulley change

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,934
1,269
174
57
Maryland
On the front of the V3 pulley is the plastic cap that when you remove it, it voids the warranty. I understand why Vortec puts it on there but certainly it's possible to change the pulley properly and not harm anything.

On the other hand, what are the ways you can do damage by improper pulley removal / installation procedures? What types of damage happen?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wayne Waldrep
Electrical EEC-IV Capacitor Replacement Info
Replies
41
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
sUdz6.0pwrstk
Engine New to Mustangs, guidance needed on fault codes 47 & 45
Replies
36
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Gs1987GT
Engine Question on engine harness connectors.
Replies
8
Views
606
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
Forced Induction Vortech Pulley Question (Long Read)
Replies
0
Views
670
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
tinker451
T
Y
This car was created in hell, help me thanks.
Replies
43
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Yellow5.094
Y
Top Bottom