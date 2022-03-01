John Dirks Jr
there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Jun 28, 2013
2,934
1,269
174
57
On the front of the V3 pulley is the plastic cap that when you remove it, it voids the warranty. I understand why Vortec puts it on there but certainly it's possible to change the pulley properly and not harm anything.
On the other hand, what are the ways you can do damage by improper pulley removal / installation procedures? What types of damage happen?
