Vacuum splitting on Explorer Intake

Hi together,

currently I am starting to switch from the original intake to the Explorer intake. First picture below shows the Explorer intake. On the left top there is the connection for the MAP and below the main vacuum port. As you can see on the original port there is the vacuum tree to feed all necessary vacuum ports.

My question: How can I now do it with the Explorer intake without any additional machining? I need to have the same amount of connections like before. Is it possible also to use vacuum from the MAP? For example with a vacuum T connector between the MAP?

How did you realize this? Any ideas for me?

Thanks in advance
Felix

tempImageQBcsbZ.jpg

tempImageT0IDUM.jpg
 

Engine - Explorer intake vacuum line diagram

Have seen this question asked a million times. So here's a diagram. This is an EARLY Explorer intake with the EGR port. There were two lower manifolds. The RF-F87E-9K461-BA lower was early and had the bosses present for the ACT. The RF-F87E-9K461-BB lower was later (non-EGR) and lacks the...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com


Note, those two stubby connectors from the side of the short port on the left hand side are for coolant. They are not needed on the Mustang
 
Not sure which one you mean. I know that link already, thanks! This is how I plan to do - the two short connectors next to the PCV connection I will plug.

The question is how can I get now all the vacuum ports feeded without any machining? In the link you provided somebody added the vacuum tree...let´s say I don't have the possibility..

Thanks!
 
