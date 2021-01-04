Vacuum splitting on Explorer Intake

Hi together,currently I am starting to switch from the original intake to the Explorer intake. First picture below shows the Explorer intake. On the left top there is the connection for the MAP and below the main vacuum port. As you can see on the original port there is the vacuum tree to feed all necessary vacuum ports.My question: How can I now do it with the Explorer intake without any additional machining? I need to have the same amount of connections like before. Is it possible also to use vacuum from the MAP? For example with a vacuum T connector between the MAP?How did you realize this? Any ideas for me?Thanks in advanceFelix