I have a 1966 Mustang with the 200 inline 6 with the autolite 1100 It will stall coming to a stop sign, die when trying to accelerate, hard starting after sitting 10 -15 minutes after normal operation. I rebuilt the carburetor and it seamed to be ok. Took it for a drive today and acting up again. The fuel line between the fuel pump and carburetor is extremally hot and I can hear fuel in carb bowl boiling. When I first rebuilt the carb a week ago the fuel line was much cooler.