1988 GT. Cleaned EGR, new fuel filter, set TPS TO .96 vdc, timing set to 12deg BTDC, smoke tested no vacuum leaks.

please listen to video you will see the tach jump all over and ultimately I had to kill the key when it approached 3grand on its own.

This car has not been converted to MAF yet it is still SD set up.. is this possibly the TPS? I don’t want to throw parts at it but will if I need to. I am waiting on an Innova 3145 to pull codes.



thanks, Hammer