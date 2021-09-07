I am fustrated... No... I am MAD! MAD! MAD!Background story: I year ago almost to the day, i send my Vortech SQ-trim head to Vortech after only 5k miles on it. Worn bearings. Vortech does a major rebuild and sends it back via Fed Express. Federal Express thenmy package and so Vortech sends me a brand spanking new V2 Si head. Nice! I mount the head and spin the Vortech pulley by hand- smooth!It is now 1 year later (today) i put 337 miles in my '93 GT. Weekend car. Specs in my signature if it's shown. Suffice it to say- good parts. All good,Driving home last night from Labor Day festivities. All is good- engine running strong, loud and mean... Then suddenly... an all too familiar noise gradually is being heard. Sounds like major belt slippage, at first. I make it home and i remove the supercharger belt. I then the supercharger pulley by hand... it grinds!!! It grinds as if the bearings are worn!WTH!!!! WTF!!!! Here we go again!The Vortech head is only 1 year old and 337 miles on it and the bearings are worn?- I did not... repeat... did not... over-tighten the belt! I can move the belt about an inch in both directions when checking the tension.- During the year, I never drove my Mustang hard except for the occasion flooring of the pedal. Never abused. Nothing done to it to cause premature bearing wear.- Vortech head is mounted perfectly. Solid. Pullies aligned no belt skipping.- i am certain oil is being sprayed in the unit. Is there a way to test?With all this care & precaution done, how he hell can the bearings wear out so quickly???At the point i don't care about the Vortech warranty if potato chip parts are used!So who does the best Vortech rebuilds? I want top notch quality bearing, seals and parts. No nonsense! ....a warranty would also be nice.I am currently researching on how to do the rebuild myself but i am a long way from doing it.Thanks for reading my rant. *sigh*