Ive heard lots of discussion on whether the VSS is necessary or not. I have an 87 GT with a TKX trans on a mega squirt2 ECU tuning off speed density. Its 80% going to be a strip car and 20% a street car, but I have no use for a speedometer or cruise control. I've already cut out a bunch of unnecessary wiring that the guy before me left in there, and now I'm down to the last couple things. Does the VSS or the amplifier serve a purpose for anything other than cruise control on an 87' gt with a manual trans given that I don't need a speedometer? Or can I cut it all out?