What can i remove from my vacuum system?

I have an 89 5.0 LX, smog removed, AC removed, EGR removed, Charcoal canister removed, cruise control removed or didn't come with the vehicle, not sure which.

My question is now, do I need to keep anything hooked up electrically or to the vacuum system? From what I can tell from looking at diagrams and of the engine bay, I should be able to leave everything on the passenger side of the vehicle unhooked as far as vacuum lines (not counting the FPR.) Which would leave only the brake booster, PCV and fuel pressure regulator, I believe, unless I'm forgetting something.

At the moment I'm trying to eliminate a vacuum leak as a possible cause of a problem i'm having.

Thank you anyone for any help/advice!
 

Still running a heater? All you need to leave on the passenger side is the vacumn tee right above the where the ac goes into the firewall. One goes to engine vacumn,one goes into firewall for heater controls and one goes into inner fender for vacumn reservoir. You can remove all that crap on the pass. strut tower as well.
 
