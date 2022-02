Starting to do the fuel system for my 93 carbed foxbody. I have a sumped tank and a holley blue pump, and im wondering what the best mounting location is. Ive seen a few people mount it to the rear bumper support, but was wondering if that would be too high since it is gravity fed. I also have an aeromotive filter to go in line before the filter that i need room for. Is the bumper a good spot or is there somewhere better?