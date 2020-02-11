What is the dimension of slip yoke

C

Charlied158

New Member
Jan 25, 2020
3
0
1
60
Tom's River
Hello All you ponies,

I was wondering if anyone knows the dimension of the slip yoke for a 07 Mustang GT... I am looking to remove the driveshaft and was thinking of slipping something on the spline to keep most of the fluid in trans... It is a automatic trans and I have to remove the shaft to try and replace e brake cables... Any help regarding this would be greatly appreciated..

PS Unless there is a tool or device out there already that does this...

Thanx
Charlie
 

