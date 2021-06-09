Engine What size fuel injectors?

S

Swhitney

Member
Feb 11, 2019
77
3
18
Oregon City
I seem to be having some injector problems, and would like to know if I should jump up in injector size? I assume the engine is making somewhere in the low 400s to the crank, so instead of putting on another set of 24lb injectors, I could jump in injector size?

Quick and dirty about my setup:

1992 mustang GT
347 stroker
360 hp to the ground
victor jr heads
Performer RPM 2 intake
24 lb injectors
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Engine Engine starting issues
Replies
13
Views
192
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Swhitney
S
R
Need some guidance for cold air intake and fuel injector size
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
M
fuel pressure adjustment 19 or 30lb injectors.
Replies
24
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Xkuzme1
Engine Engine gets hot and cuts out.
Replies
5
Views
670
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
W
Advancing Timing for 100 octane fuel
Replies
0
Views
292
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wellzy55
W
Top Bottom