I seem to be having some injector problems, and would like to know if I should jump up in injector size? I assume the engine is making somewhere in the low 400s to the crank, so instead of putting on another set of 24lb injectors, I could jump in injector size?



Quick and dirty about my setup:



1992 mustang GT

347 stroker

360 hp to the ground

victor jr heads

Performer RPM 2 intake

24 lb injectors