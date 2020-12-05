Red50Fox
- May 6, 2019
- 124
- 12
- 28
- 63
Hi all. Back to planning stages for the next round of upgrades for the 88 GT convertible.
I already have:
upper and lower gt40 intake
gt40 heads (#F1ZE-AA)
70 mm throttle body
BBK fenderwell cold air intake.
Thinking about:
mild street cam (303), roller rockers( what ratio, 1.6 or 1.7?)
MAF conversion.
My questions are:
do I need to, should I, upgrade my injectors? Currently stock at19lb.
do I need to upgrade anything else to accommodate the above.
Please let me know
Thanks
