Hi all. Back to planning stages for the next round of upgrades for the 88 GT convertible.

I already have:

upper and lower gt40 intake

gt40 heads (#F1ZE-AA)

70 mm throttle body

BBK fenderwell cold air intake.



Thinking about:

mild street cam (303), roller rockers( what ratio, 1.6 or 1.7?)

MAF conversion.



My questions are:

do I need to, should I, upgrade my injectors? Currently stock at19lb.

do I need to upgrade anything else to accommodate the above.



Please let me know

Thanks