Engine What size MAF / injectors?

Red50Fox

Red50Fox

Active Member
May 6, 2019
124
12
28
63
Massachusetts
Hi all. Back to planning stages for the next round of upgrades for the 88 GT convertible.
I already have:
upper and lower gt40 intake
gt40 heads (#F1ZE-AA)
70 mm throttle body
BBK fenderwell cold air intake.

Thinking about:
mild street cam (303), roller rockers( what ratio, 1.6 or 1.7?)
MAF conversion.

My questions are:
do I need to, should I, upgrade my injectors? Currently stock at19lb.
do I need to upgrade anything else to accommodate the above.

Please let me know
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Xkuzme1
Engine Engine gets hot and cuts out.
Replies
5
Views
565
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
1970machwon
Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD
Replies
32
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
marcelo
marcelo
Foxbody1988
Engine Camshaft questions and supercharger
Replies
0
Views
488
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Foxbody1988
Foxbody1988
B
Help me price my car to sell
Replies
6
Views
595
What is it Worth?!?!?
Bkernan24
B
T
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
5
Views
419
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom