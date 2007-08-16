Where is the Power Window Circuit?

That's why I mentioned that someone might have bypassed the circuit breaker and gotten rid of it altogether. It wouldn't be difficult to do except that the breaker is the only thing that provides protection to the door lock circuit.The verts use both the circuit breaker (position 14) in the fuse box and the in-line circuit breaker on the starter solenoid. Normally the breaker in the fuse box gets power from the ignition switch when it goes to ACC or RUN and the breaker on the starter relay is always hot. When you turn the key the Power Window Safety relay is activated and power from the in-line breaker flows through the contacts of the PWS relay to the window switch.88-89 Convertible Power Window Circuit