Where is the Power Window Circuit?

HISSIN50

HISSIN50

"How long does it take to get help in here?
If you look at the picture of the solenoid that Jrichker puts up often, you will see it.
 
im not finding it? Does the convertible have a different location for this? I called the ford dealership to see if they have any in stock and all they could gather is that they have a power window relay that is located behind the kick panel? My windows and locks are not working. Thanks
 
And I dont recall any relay. If someone looked at a schematic, they might have seen the big connectors that tie the door harness to the body harness. They're at the top of the kick panel.
 
yea I dont have any little metal box or (any box at that) that comes off of my starter solenoid. I never saw one there, but my windows have worked while it wasnt there?? Im lost.. I have been doing some work routing wires for my gauges along the kick panel so maybe something around there has been unplugged? Any ideas??
 
The circuit breaker on the starter relay is the only thing I can see that the windows and locks have in common outside of some wiring. Do you have a B/W wire connected directly to the starter relay? Maybe someone just bypassed the breaker.

You should have a Power Window Safety relay inside the kick panel, but that isn't connected to the locks in any way. The PWS relay is normally fed from the breaker on the starter relay.

Also see if you have a grey, 3 pin connector inside the kick panel with a B/W wire. Maybe a pin backed out.
 
The circuit breaker on the starter relay is the only thing I can see that the windows and locks have in common outside of some wiring. Do you have a B/W wire connected directly to the starter relay? Maybe someone just bypassed the breaker.

You should have a Power Window Safety relay inside the kick panel, but that isn't connected to the locks in any way. The PWS relay is normally fed from the breaker on the starter relay.

Also see if you have a grey, 3 pin connector inside the kick panel with a B/W wire. Maybe a pin backed out.
The thing that gets me is... my windows have always worked without the circuit breaker unless convertibles don't have one?? or (unless convertible wiring is different, b/c I know the switches and wiring beneath it are). I appreciate all of your help and hope I can get this thing inspected so I can drive it once before winter :bang: :bang: :bang: anyone else have any input?
 
That's why I mentioned that someone might have bypassed the circuit breaker and gotten rid of it altogether. It wouldn't be difficult to do except that the breaker is the only thing that provides protection to the door lock circuit.

The verts use both the circuit breaker (position 14) in the fuse box and the in-line circuit breaker on the starter solenoid. Normally the breaker in the fuse box gets power from the ignition switch when it goes to ACC or RUN and the breaker on the starter relay is always hot. When you turn the key the Power Window Safety relay is activated and power from the in-line breaker flows through the contacts of the PWS relay to the window switch.

88-89 Convertible Power Window Circuit


889vertpwrwin.jpg
 

That's why I mentioned that someone might have bypassed the circuit breaker and gotten rid of it altogether. It wouldn't be difficult to do except that the breaker is the only thing that provides protection to the door lock circuit.

The verts use both the circuit breaker (position 14) in the fuse box and the in-line circuit breaker on the starter solenoid. Normally the breaker in the fuse box gets power from the ignition switch when it goes to ACC or RUN and the breaker on the starter relay is always hot. When you turn the key the Power Window Safety relay is activated and power from the in-line breaker flows through the contacts of the PWS relay to the window switch.

88-89 Convertible Power Window Circuit


thanks, so it is possible to run p/w without the inline on the starter solenoid.. I am going to replace the other circuit breaker in the fuse box to pinpoint some things here. Im going to try and test some of the power window safety relay wires to see if they are getting juice
 

You're going to have to break out the meter and check voltages. You need to find out what was done with the B/W wire that is supposed to be hooked up to the in-line breaker.
 
Driver's side motor probably not.
Driver's side switch is possible especially if it affected the grounding circuit. Wiring to the window switch sockets could also be a factor.
It would be a good idea to take a meter to the in/out voltages to isolate affected components.
 
Driver's side motor probably not.
Driver's side switch is possible especially if it affected the grounding circuit. Wiring to the window switch sockets could also be a factor.
It would be a good idea to take a meter to the in/out voltages to isolate affected components.
Excellent advice.

Take two sets of meaurements, one with the windows at rest and another when you are trying to get them to move. Sometimes bad connections don't show up unless there is a load on the circuit being tested. The current draw of the motors will cause a voltage drop at the bad connection or switch.
 
yes, having all kind of problems with 93 mustang conv 5.0. get one problem solved another jumps up. replaced solenoid and coil now im not getting power to the c[rcuit breaker for power windows at the fuse box. windows worked great before this. seem i am creating problems as i go. about to go nuts. PLEASE HELP!!!!!
 
