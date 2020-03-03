Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302?

All,

I'm fairly new to the StangNet scene. Restoring a 1969 mustang convertible. I have the original 302 engine. 3 spd. tranny. Looking for a couple engine possibilities:

Build up my existing 302, bore .30 over, GT-40 heads?

Drop in a 95 302 cobra(looking for an inexpensive one that needs a little work)

Drop in a 351W (old or newer needing rebuilt)



Obviously, I'm for getting the most bang for my buck. I want durability but enough power to set you back in your seat a bit. Mostly, for cruising and beating the doors off cameros. Does anyone have any suggestion or links to posts on here?