Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302?

69mstng

Oct 23, 2019
All,
I'm fairly new to the StangNet scene. Restoring a 1969 mustang convertible. I have the original 302 engine. 3 spd. tranny. Looking for a couple engine possibilities:
Build up my existing 302, bore .30 over, GT-40 heads?
Drop in a 95 302 cobra(looking for an inexpensive one that needs a little work)
Drop in a 351W (old or newer needing rebuilt)

Obviously, I'm for getting the most bang for my buck. I want durability but enough power to set you back in your seat a bit. Mostly, for cruising and beating the doors off cameros. Does anyone have any suggestion or links to posts on here?
 

