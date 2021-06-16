For Sale Wilwood 5 lug front and rear brakes

Wilwood front and rear 5 lug disc brakes for a 1987-1993 Mustang. Part #140-11018 front and part #140-11396 rear (with parking brake). Includes a set of front spindles that I machined and drilled for the front brakes (per the instructions), steel braided lines for the front and rear, cut hard lines for the rear of an 87-93 Mustang and 5 lug axles. The brakes have about 500 ish miles on them. Purchase also includes the assembly instructions from Wilwood. I am asking $1,600.00.
Email at [email protected] for pictures.
Parts are in New Jersey 08075
 

  DSC00733.JPG
    DSC00733.JPG
    146.2 KB · Views: 0
  DSC00734.JPG
    DSC00734.JPG
    141.2 KB · Views: 0
  DSC00735.JPG
    DSC00735.JPG
    141.1 KB · Views: 0
  DSC00736.JPG
    DSC00736.JPG
    145 KB · Views: 0

Top Bottom