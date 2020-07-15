Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas

F

Foxbody2469

New Member
Jul 15, 2020
1
0
0
25
90732
So my 89 aod auto fox won’t start unless it’s in neutral. Quick story, I was pushing the car pretty hard on the freeway, was driving great, once I started to slow down I realized a loss in power and acceleration on the off ramp. Once I hit a red light the car started to stumble so I quickly threw it in neutral and revved up the rpms to keep it steady. Once I pulled over the car instantly died. Then a loud banging and clanking sound would go off once I tried to start it in park or any other gear outside of neutral. I got it to start in neutral(did not sound right still) so I threw it in drive as I gave it full acceleration(still had low rpms with full pedal fully down) and it slowly gained speed as it stumbled around. As I gained momentum very slowly I jumped back on the freeway and the car ran just fine, excluding the way it was accelerating and felt almost limp like it’s stuck in 5 gear. I even got the car up to 90 and coasted it home. Again once I came to a stop the car died out, and horrible noises come from what sounds like either the back of the engine/front of transmission once I try starting the car. Sorry for the details but I’m stuck. Any knowledge or suggestions would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S won`t start, need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L AIRBAG HELP, CAR WON"T START Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D Supercharger installed, CAR WON"T START. HELP PLEASE SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
B Won a mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
Jason Esquivel I Won 20” Tis 536 Rims What Offset/backspacing Do I Order? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
stang10V6 won a $1000 gift card from LMR, what should i get for my 2012 V6? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
4Jenna I won at a Chevy Show haha 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
stprorolla49 Look what I won!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
R for all the nay sayers on the 400M...kaase won the engine masters classic 2 years 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
R I won a free Stage 5 port from Steigemeier, wooooohoooooooo. 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 3
Flghtmstr1 Won Car Show tonight! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
warriorpluto just won a 2000 explorer gt40p engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
joshjwc9 Just won these on eBay! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
scupking I won!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
deftsound Look what i just won! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
04YELLOWGT Won My First Car Show! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
mixedbreed02gt won;t be long now... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Unbrdld07 who won 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
RUNINAGT Finally won something worthwhile... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
fobra559 **OMG!!! I WON THE GT500KR!!!** 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
aflacjack Won a new cobra! Question? SVT Tech Forum 32
the98stang won some cash today 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
bloopbloob If i won the lotto, I'd still drive the stang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
RacEoHolic330 Wow...I won the CarDomain Face Off against an 85 Camaro 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
strtrcr50 Won my first Ebay Purchase! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
TweekedGT I Just Won An NHRA WALLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Redsnk95 I actually won something...lol 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B Mach WON! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 37
krash kendall Look what we WON! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
Nik_95Cobra Just Won Snap-On Loaded Roll Cart 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T Won best engine now showin' it! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
S *Sigh* If I only won the megabucks..... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Adam95GT Won $40.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
woodyy24 looky what i won 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
S Classic Mustang won The Showoff of the Year Award on Cardomain.com 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
W Looky at what I won/got.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
grey5.0beast ortiz won dangit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
mustangkid05 remember i won the $20,000 ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 46
mustangkid05 I JUST WON $20,000 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 85
7 I WON!! Regional Forums and Event Information 3
Bosko5.0 removed intake now won,t run right 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
ABQGT Won a KB 1.7 in a bar bet... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
Cannoball888 If you won, would you take a genuine '65 Sheby GT 350H or $100,000 in cash? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 22
woodyy24 looky what i won!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
The Green GT I just won $200 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
9 won 50 bucks off a bosnian named elvis 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Daniel50 my 94gt vs 05 cobalt ss! who won? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
RysRed96GT accidently won a 75mm mac TB... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 22
bjl95mustang My g/f just won OZZFEST tickets. Yah 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
pony ride Won 1st place at the big show today! Regional Forums and Event Information 22
Similar threads
Top Bottom