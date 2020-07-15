Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas

So my 89 aod auto fox won’t start unless it’s in neutral. Quick story, I was pushing the car pretty hard on the freeway, was driving great, once I started to slow down I realized a loss in power and acceleration on the off ramp. Once I hit a red light the car started to stumble so I quickly threw it in neutral and revved up the rpms to keep it steady. Once I pulled over the car instantly died. Then a loud banging and clanking sound would go off once I tried to start it in park or any other gear outside of neutral. I got it to start in neutral(did not sound right still) so I threw it in drive as I gave it full acceleration(still had low rpms with full pedal fully down) and it slowly gained speed as it stumbled around. As I gained momentum very slowly I jumped back on the freeway and the car ran just fine, excluding the way it was accelerating and felt almost limp like it’s stuck in 5 gear. I even got the car up to 90 and coasted it home. Again once I came to a stop the car died out, and horrible noises come from what sounds like either the back of the engine/front of transmission once I try starting the car. Sorry for the details but I’m stuck. Any knowledge or suggestions would be appreciated.