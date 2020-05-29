NealSauzek
I'm restoring a custom "mini Ranchero" that my grandfather made in 1981. I'm trying to determine if a 5 lug nut Bobcat/Mustang II axel will fit a 74 Pinto. Assistance is greatly appreciated.
