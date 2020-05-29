Suspension 1974 Pintero (Custom Mini-Ranchero) - 5 Lug Axel

N

NealSauzek

New Member
May 29, 2020
1
0
1
55
San Diego, CA
I'm restoring a custom "mini Ranchero" that my grandfather made in 1981. I'm trying to determine if a 5 lug nut Bobcat/Mustang II axel will fit a 74 Pinto. Assistance is greatly appreciated.

Pintero.jpg
IMG_2669.jpg
 

