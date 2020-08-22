For Sale 1986 SVO Mustang - Tallahassee, FL

$3800obo

For sale is a 1986 SVO Mustang. Ford churned out ~9800 of them over 3 years, each one had a 2.3L turbocharged 4 cylinder and 5 speed manual transmission. These rare cars were meant to compete with the Porsche 944, and this one is 1 of 388 Dark Metallic cars.

Good:
-runs and drives
-all aluminum, dual core radiator
-dual Ford Focus fans
-front mount intercooler
-SN95 front spindles and lower control arms
-13” cobra brakes
-braided stainless brake lines
-Pro 5.0 shifter
-factory 3.73 LSD rear end
-4 wheel disc brakes

Bad:
-1992 LX hood and bumper after brake failure in April (before cobra brakes)
-upper spoiler has a cracked tab and is loose
-160 degree thermostat, may change out for 180+ as time permits
-needs tires

Open to trades or offers, worst I can do is say no.

