Thanks for all the replies guys, for some reason I wasn't getting notifications (my fault) so I didn't think there were more replies.I should have given more information, this is a swapped engine in an old BMW chasis, I don't have any other harness then the engine one. I made a mistake and when it was pulled apart I didn't verify the wires were labeled.We've got almost everything hooked up and the car cranks like a champ. We had it run when we first turned it over for about 3 seconds then shut off, we had spark for a little bit, now we aren't getting spark or injector pulses so we think the distributor is pooched. I'm going to buy one Monday and swap it out, I swapped out the coil this morning and it didn't solve the issue.If that doesn't fix it I'm seriously thinking about converting to carburetor, I know it's not efficient but I like the idea of simplifying everything in the build.Any wiring that doesn't directly get the engine running isn't important to me, the plan was to build a fun hill climb car.I'm so far over my head in this build it's almost funny, haha.