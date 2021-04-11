1998 No crank after passenger motor mount replacement

I just replaced the motor mount on the passenger side and flushed out the coolant in my car one after the other and now my car won’t even crank. It’s been raining pretty bad lately also. I noticed near the starter there’s a black wire (ground?) that doesn’t fit on any of the motor mount bolts. It seems to have been hanging there since before my replacement but I’m thinking it could be a ground for the starter possibly. I also am not getting any codes being thrown. Any ideas??
 

