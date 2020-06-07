2.8 after market valve covers / distributors

Hey, guys, Just joined and have a lot of questions about after market parts and what to look for in auto recycling yards for the 2.8 V6.

I will be rebuilding a 2.8 for the car. Mean time I'm installing external parts that can be used on the new engine.

I've been to parts shop sites. I fill in my vehicle click search and "hear crickets".. Obviously not working on SBC and big block chevys anymore.

Where can I find "performance" valve covers, oem on the engine have bent lips, for a 2.8?
The only shop I have found is in the UK and he is selling custom Cologne cast aluminum covers for £195. Would anyone be able to point me in a direction, preferably closer for a set of valve covers?

Has anyone replaced the V Belts with a serpentine belt? What was used to make it work?

Is there a curve kit for the 77 OEM distributor an MSD, MALLORY distributor? And what is total timing for a 2.8?

I've read the engines have cooling problems and about drilling the head. I have a puller elec fan that will be temp/A.C. on/off operated, s FOMOCO power steering, off a 75 II and trans cooler. What T stat temp do you guys use? Is there a radiator I can swap or a source for a aftermarket radiator?

I'm replacing the OEM intake and the 2150 with an Offenhauser/390cfm Holley. I'm considering a cam since I have the engine down to the long block. Is anyone using the stage 2 comp cam or stage 2 racerwalsh in their engine? Did you degree it at install? Anyone know a source for roller tip and or 1.6 rockers?

I appreciate any help
Thank you
 

