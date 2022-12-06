Hello mustang tech comunity.

I need some technical assistance in finding the right tall valve cover that gives me clearance over my scorpion roller rockers but is not too tall that causes too much interference with the plenum.

I know they GT40 plenum spacers but I have a engine brace and I do not want to go too high with the spacer. I see 1" and .5" available.

There is one more thing I need to stay within 100 budget on the valve covers.

I am seeing customer fabricated aluminum valve covers. Does anyone know if these would work in my application?

Pictures attached