I have a 2007 4.6 (in a Merc Grand Marquis) that I wonder if there are budget friendly and effective power mods for. 27 MPG on the highway is great for a something this roomy and comfortable, but I want to know if there is more power in it.

I hope the Mustang gurus of the same year here are the ones to ask what can be done since the Panther body forums are more about better handling. A DIY Maurauder or Teminator engine swap would be great, but is not in the range of my budget or workspace.

SO - what is worth doing to a Mustang 4.6 2 valve engine, and can it be done on the Merc’s engine, too?



What I have seen so far -

Going with dual exhaust and a police computer or tune is only 10 hp, and that does not seem like much for the money unless I already need exhaust work. I’ve read about a different MAF and air box, (off a Navigator?) and again, a tune.

So, is there another intake and throttle body worth changing to? Headers?

And what or who does it take to reprogram the 2007 OBD2 computer?

I would like to confirm the engine has the performance improvement heads and intake from the factory.



Thanks for helping me learn something beyond EEC IV and OBD1.