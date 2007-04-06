Engine 2007 4.6 power mods?

I have a 2007 4.6 (in a Merc Grand Marquis) that I wonder if there are budget friendly and effective power mods for. 27 MPG on the highway is great for a something this roomy and comfortable, but I want to know if there is more power in it.
I hope the Mustang gurus of the same year here are the ones to ask what can be done since the Panther body forums are more about better handling. A DIY Maurauder or Teminator engine swap would be great, but is not in the range of my budget or workspace.
SO - what is worth doing to a Mustang 4.6 2 valve engine, and can it be done on the Merc’s engine, too?

What I have seen so far -
Going with dual exhaust and a police computer or tune is only 10 hp, and that does not seem like much for the money unless I already need exhaust work. I’ve read about a different MAF and air box, (off a Navigator?) and again, a tune.
So, is there another intake and throttle body worth changing to? Headers?
And what or who does it take to reprogram the 2007 OBD2 computer?
I would like to confirm the engine has the performance improvement heads and intake from the factory.

Thanks for helping me learn something beyond EEC IV and OBD1.
 

Do a tune and differential gears. I don't know what gears are stock for your car but 4.10s, or even 4.56s, is what I recommend. The tune will give you some power and recalibrate the speedometer/odometer from the gear swap. Gears work great for improving acceleration. You will lose a little mpg but it is worth it, IMO. Then throw in any other mods you want to do before getting the tune done.
 
