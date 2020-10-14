For Sale 2010 Mustang GT 97,000 miles. In Indiana. $13,000

Cory Kinser

May 25, 2017
2010 mustang gt for sale. Asking 13000. Car is in great shape and has 97,000 miles on it. It has a hurst short throw shifter, rubber floor mats, window louvers, flow master axel back exhaust, and Laguna seca wheels 19x9 in the front and 19x10 in the rear. Only thing it could use is some rear tires. Make me an offer. I do owe a small amount on the car. Located in southern Indiana. I have a set of 15x10 rear drag wheels I would let go with it too. Thanks
IMG_20190523_170916.jpg
IMG_20190523_170902.jpg
20181018_191503.jpg
IMG_20190523_170903.jpg
20181018_191425.jpg
20180718_200428.jpg
20180718_200412.jpg
IMG_20190523_170911.jpg
20180718_200423.jpg
 

