2017 Mustang grabber blue question

R

Ruckus

New Member
Jan 24, 2020
1
0
1
42
West Palm
Hey all,

Quick question for y'all. My honey just had to sell his 2017 Ford Mustang in "grabber blue" recently and was crushed. For Valentine's Day, I would love to purchase him a model car of his car and paint it the "grabber blue". Unfortuntely, when you search for the models, they only have 2015 or 2018 model cars available. Could anyone let me know which model is closest to the 2017 body style? I attached the two different models I have found online.

Thank you in advance!
 

Attachments

