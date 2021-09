I have a 2017 GT PP1. As I entered a steep driveway, I heard the bottom of my mustang scratch bad on the hump. I looked, and saw that a metal piece with a screw on it detached from the undercarriage near the front wheel, and is just hanging there. Can anyone tell me what this piece is from the photos? Safe to drive around this way, or I should get it repaired? I have a cross country trip coming up. Thanks, J