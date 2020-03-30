302/347 Distributor Install

Good morning all. With working remotely I have had some more time to put my car back together. We bought this car for like $1,000, but the car was in pieces. We built a new engine with the existing block (347). We primed the oil system and are about to install the distributor. We have the motor at 0 degrees at TDC. When installing the distributor, The rotor needs to be pointing at the number 1 cylinder terminal on the cap, which it is. I feel like I am missing something as far as aligning the distributor body. I read somewhere to align the ignition module to where it was originally, well my distributor was in the floor board of the car when I got it and the ignition module is on the passenger side fender apron. Can someone clear up as far as if I am missing something as far as installing a distributor on a fresh build? Car is a 1995 Mustang GT with factory distributor. Thank you in advance,