302/347 Distributor Install

Good morning all. With working remotely I have had some more time to put my car back together. We bought this car for like $1,000, but the car was in pieces. We built a new engine with the existing block (347). We primed the oil system and are about to install the distributor. We have the motor at 0 degrees at TDC. When installing the distributor, The rotor needs to be pointing at the number 1 cylinder terminal on the cap, which it is. I feel like I am missing something as far as aligning the distributor body. I read somewhere to align the ignition module to where it was originally, well my distributor was in the floor board of the car when I got it and the ignition module is on the passenger side fender apron. Can someone clear up as far as if I am missing something as far as installing a distributor on a fresh build? Car is a 1995 Mustang GT with factory distributor. Thank you in advance,
 
Pics would really help us pin point what you have going on. The issue with the distributor alignment only has to deal with the alignment of the TFI ( module ) to have clearance for additional rotation for alignment. If fuel injected there should be a black ( module ) attached to the distributor....unless the previous owner moved it and put it in a heat sink to protect from heat. Generally, it would be at about a 45° angle from front back towards drivers side. Allowing some movement towards the thermostat area.
 
