I ordered a 347 short block with a TFS stage 1 cam to put in my 90 GT, I have a set of TFS 170-58 heads with 1.6 rockers, 24lb injectors and mass air. The car has an AOD trans with a saturday night special convertor and 3.73 rear gears. I do NOT plan to race the car, its a 1 owner car that I want to drive to work or cruise in, so I don't want 500hp, just more than what I have had. Besides the 28ox balancer and flex plate what else do I need? Any certain parts to get or stay away from? Any help would be appreciated.